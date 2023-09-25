ED raids houses, offices of former PFI leaders in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate carried out raids on houses and institutions related to the former leaders of the banned outfit Popular Front of India at 12 places in Kerala’s four districts, on Monday. The raids were held to identify the financial transactions made by the former PFI members and to get the details of terror funding.

The central probe agencies have got information that money is still flowing into the state through hawala route for nefarious activities. On questioning those arrested earlier, the probe agencies got information that the sleeper cells of the banned outfit are still active in the state.

The raids started at 6am on Monday with the CRPF providing security to the raiding teams. A total of 12 centres in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts were raided.

Among the places where raids were held include the residences of former PFI Ernakulam district president Jamal Mohammed at Kumbalam in Ernakulam, former PFI leader Latheef Pokkekilam at Chavakkad in Thrissur, and SDPI leader Noorul Ameen at Areekode in Malappuram

In July, the National Investigation Agency had attached the Green Valley Academy at Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district, which was allegedly controlled by the PFI.

According to the NIA, the Green Valley Academy was one of the oldest and largest arms training centres of PFI in Kerala. It was founded during the time of National Development Front – a former PFI organization, in 1994.

The NIA said that the training centre was spread over 10 hectares of land at Manjeri in Malappuram and operated under the cover of Green Valley Academy.

Prior to this, the NIA had attached five other PFI training centres in Kerala – Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Valluvanad House, Karunya Charitable Trust, and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust.

On September 28, 2022, the Union home ministry banned the PFI and associated outfits for five years for unlawful activities. Several PFI leaders were arrested following a nationwide crackdown called “Operation Octopus”.