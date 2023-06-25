ED raids Lakshadweep MP’s office, residences

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday raided the residences and office of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P in connection with the allegations of corruption and irregularities, including a purported scam in the export of Tuna fish to a Sri Lankan company.

The ED officials raided Faizal’s house at Andrott Island in Lakshadweep and his official residences in Kochi and Delhi. It is reported that the ED has also conducted raids at the Coral Logistics, a firm run by Muhammad Faizal’s cousins Zeith and Mammu, and another relative, Yahia in Kozhikode.

The ED has reportedly taken possession of some property records and financial transaction documents in the raids.

Faizal is the prime accused in a case earlier probed by the CBI in 2016-17.

The case alleges that during 2016-17, some officials of the Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation along with Faisal exported fish without following tender procedures.

The CBI found that 287 tonnes of fish was procured from local fishermen using Faisal’s influence and was not paid. It is learnt that the ED’s raid on Sunday is to examine whether any money laundering is involved in the case.