ED raids former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The Enforcement Directorate initiated raids against former state forest minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot across various places in Punjab. Also, alongside him, certain contractors in connection with an alleged forest scam-related money-laundering investigation were also raided, according to official sources.

Around 14 locations in the state are currently under scrutiny by the agency, operating within the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The search operations encompass the premises of Dharamsot, aged 63, a forest contractor, and several others, officials reported.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the five-time MLA faced arrest by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in connection with a case associated with purported possession of disproportionate assets.