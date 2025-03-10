ED raids former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam

In a massive operation, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided 14 locations linked to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel, and their associates in connection with a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam allegedly perpetrated during Baghel’s tenure (2019–2022).

Conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the raids have ignited fierce protests from Congress workers and drawn accusations of political vendetta by the BJP government.

ED teams targeted Baghel’s Bhilai-3 Padum Nagar residence, Chaitanya’s premises, and properties of close aides, including Laxmi Narayan Bansal. Using cash counting machines and gold testing devices, officials scrutinized recovered assets, seizing numerous documents and electronic devices. After a 10 hour long search, Baghel stated that the ED removed approximately ₹32–33 lakh in cash along with crucial documents, including a pen drive linked to the Manturam case.

Notably in the Antagarh Assembly by-election in 2014, Congress candidate Manturam Pawar withdrew his nomination on the final day, paving the way for an easy victory for the BJP candidate. About a year later, an audio tape went viral, alleging that the withdrawal was the result of electoral manipulation and monetary inducements. Manturam was later given a clean chit in the case.

The ED alleges that Chaitanya Baghel was a “beneficiary” of illicit gains from the liquor scam, which reportedly siphoned off funds through inflated sales, bribes from distilleries, and manipulation of state excise policies. Thus far, the ED has arrested former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, and several others linked to the syndicate.

Over ₹205 crore in assets tied to the scam have been attached, and more than a dozen individuals including former minister Kawasi Lakhma, have been taken into custody.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes outside Baghel’s residence, where a mob of Congress supporters hurled stones at ED vehicles. Determined protesters blocked roads and even climbed onto police cars, resulting in heated clashes with law enforcement.

In a scathing post on social media platform X, Bhupesh Baghel denounced the raid as “another episode in a seven-year-long onslaught of false cases.” He further stated, “If this conspiracy is aimed at stopping Congress in Punjab, then this is a misconception,” alluding to claims that the ED’s actions were politically motivated.

National Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera hit back, saying, “As the new session of Parliament commences, the BJP, surrounded on all sides, has resorted to headline-altering tactics. By launching the ED raid on our senior leader’s residence, they aim to distract the nation from issues like rising tariffs, a faltering economy, and voter list fraud. The BJP must understand that they cannot stop Congress, nor can they silence our leaders.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai dismissed Congress’s allegations as baseless, asserting that the ED’s actions were entirely evidence-driven. He noted that similar investigations had taken place during the previous Congress regime, leading to arrests and ongoing legal proceedings.

In a show of defiance, the Congress has announced statewide effigy burnings of both the BJP and the ED on March 11, condemning the raids as an “assault on democracy” and pledging to mobilize public support.

Meanwhile, the ED’s sweep extended to properties associated with individuals such as Manoj Rajput in Nehru Nagar, Abhishek Thakur and Sandeep Singh in Charoda, Kamal Agarwal at Kishore Rice Mill in Durg, Sunil Agarwal of Saheli Jewellers, and builder Ajay Chauhan.

With the liquor scam investigation ongoing, Monday’s ED raids have become the focal point of a broader political confrontation. While the government insists the probe is impartial and backed by solid evidence, the Congress claims it is a calculated move by the BJP to divert attention from pressing national issues.