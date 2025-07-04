ED raids Debock Group of Companies in Rajasthan

The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises Debock group of companies for probing into suspected irregularities in stock Market dealings.

According to official sources, the raiding parties began search and investigations Friday morning at around 10 locations of the Debock Group of Companies in Jaipur, Tonk, and Deoli.

The sources said that ED officials suspect irregularities in transactions and other related procedures in stock market dealings that might have led to a scam to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

They said a sudden and steep hike in the rate of the share of the group made the ED officials suspicious. The face value of the shares of the companies has gone up from Rs 8 to Rs 153 in a period of six months.

The ED sleuths have also sought records and clarification from the group Chairman, Mukesh

Manveer.

Advertisement