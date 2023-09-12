ED raids 10 places linked to arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji got arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after conducting raids at ten places.

The raids were being conducted at the residences and office premises of people who are close to the arrested minister in Coimbatore, Karur and Tiruchi.

Senthil Balaji is put up in Puzhal central prison after he was arrested by the ED on June 14 after raids at his official residence and office in secretariat.

The minister was questioned and arrested by the ED following money laundering in a job-for-cash scam while he was minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Balaji had instantly after his arrest whined of chest pain and was taken to Omandurar government hospital from where it was diagnosed that he had three blocks in his Coronary artery and doctors preferred a surgery to remove the blocks. The minister had, however, insisted on conducting the surgery in a private hospital and moved the Madras High Court for the same and got a favourable order. He was operated upon at Kaveri hospital and after his recovery he has been lodged at the medical ward in Puzhal central prison.

The ED has also conducted raids in the premises of Tamil Nadu higher education minister and senior DMK leader, K. Ponmudi.