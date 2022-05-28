ED makes third arrest in West Bengal coal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal coal mining in West Bengal.

This is the case’s third arrest. Two West Bengal Police Department officers were previously arrested and a charge sheet was filed against them in 2021.

According to a top ED official, Gurupada Maji was arrested under section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Maji was brought before Rouse Avenue Court by the ED on Friday. He was sentenced to seven-day prison custody by the court.

“He is a business partner of Anup Majee, the kingpin of West Bengal’s illegal coal mining industry. Maji has received more than Rs 66 crore from Majee and his friends as profits of crime from the illegal coal mining activity. He also paid a Kolkata-based chartered accountant Rs 26 crore in cash to set up shell firms for the purpose of obtaining accommodation entries “said an official from the Department of Education.

Maji had obtained 13 shell businesses with the help of the above-mentioned Kolkata-based CA, according to the official.

Vikas Mishra and Ashok Kumar Mishra, both West Bengal Police Inspector-in-Charge, were previously arrested on March 16, 2021, and April 3, 2021, respectively.

On May 13, 2021, a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed against both of the defendants in this case.

(with inputs from IANS)