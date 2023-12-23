ED issues fresh summons to Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning on January 5 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Yadav was earlier summoned for questioning on December 22 but he skipped it, saying it was issued on the directions of the BJP.

“There is nothing new in the summons. All these agencies – ED, CBI, and I-T department – have summoned me so many times in the past and I have duly appeared every time. But now it seems to have become routine,” he had said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav has also been asked to appear before the central probe agency on December 27.

Lalu Yadav also slammed the BJP and cited an ED summon to another Opposition leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He said the agencies are functioning under the pressure of central government.

“I have always maintained that it is not the fault of these agencies which are being made to function under so much pressure. But I must point out that a prediction I made some time ago has come true…I had said that no sooner than the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were over, these agencies would be back in business and train their guns on Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi. And you can see what is happening to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

On Friday, the ED summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 3. This was the third summons issued to the AAP supremo in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Delhi Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the probe agency on December 21.

Kejriwal had skipped the second summons by the ED for questioning in the alleged excise policy money laundering case and left for Vipassana session from December 19 to 30.