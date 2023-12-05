ED conducts searches probing into PMLA case against Lawrence Bishnoi

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday morning began conducting searches probing a money laundering matter against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the sources said.

In pursuit of the case, the Central investigation agency raided premises of several people linked to Bishnoi and other such gangsters across Haryana and Rajasthan, involving over a dozen locations.

These searches are also being said to cover the Khalistani gangster-terror alliance and their activities and the way they deal in circulating money.

The ED has taken up the probe based on FIRs by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other state police against Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, to further probe the gangster- terror alliance, aiming to crack down the nexus.

According to sources, the searches are being carried out to expand the probe against the activities of the anti-national groups and their associations to find out their working.

The NIA had registered FIRs on the alleged connections among the gangsters, drug smugglers, and terror groups based outside India.

Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars, is facing trial for the offence under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). He was arrested by the NIA last year, and has been linked to several cases, including conspiracies for carrying out targeted killings across northern region including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Since 2014, the gangster has been behind the bars after his arrest during a clash with the Rajasthan Police.