n a surprise move today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the places of 25 people in over two dozen cities of Rajasthan to expose the alleged money laundering in the question papers’ leak cases including REET-Level II and Second Grade teacher examination.

About 50 sleuths of ED annexed with Central Security Force conducted raids in 24 cities in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Barmer, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Udaipur, Ajmer and Banswara. ED is conducting raids following a few cases moved under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by a BJP RS MP Dr Kirorilal Meena and former BJP state President Satish Poonia over competitive examination papers leak.

ED officials are reportedly examining the documents of some of the accused and suspects including Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara, who is arrested by the Special Operation Group-Raj Police, a contractor Bhajanlal Vishnoi and others, the state police department sources hinted.

However the ED’s Jaipur office was not responding when the call was made and even the ED’s website has not indicated any such raid or attachment of property in the aforesaid cases in Rajasthan so far.

CM Gehlot reacts

Saying that he was expecting the ED, IT, and CBI’s entry into Rajasthan as the assembly polls are just six months away, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that

all central investigating agencies were working under pressure of the Union Government.

“Allowing such ED/CBI/IT raids with a political vendetta, creating an atmosphere in one’s favor and finding ways to win elections is not in the interest of the country in any way”, Gehlot further accused and added, “The Central government was not only guiding such agencies but also monitoring their day to day action in the states where the assembly elections are approaching”.

“Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and SOG are doing a great work on paper leak case, so why did ED enter and create interference. I would be happy if ED does a better job than ACB, but I want to tell ED officers not to come under pressure from above (Central government)”, Gehlot told the media outside a venue where he launched the cash transfer to beneficiaries under LPG Rs.500 scheme.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Meena blames :

Meanwhile, BJP RS MP Dr KL Meena said, ” ED raids are going on at 28 locations in the paper leak case. The state government, which has been giving protection to the paper leak mafia till now, is also afraid that if the truth comes to the fore, the chief minister who calls himself a Gandhian will be exposed”.

Meena further said in a statement, “I have exposed with proof that the entire recruitment system is in the clutches of the copying mafia. Not a single recruitment took place in which there was no copying. I repeatedly requested the Chief Minister for a CBI inquiry. He did not agree to this demand, as the government itself is involved in the paper leak at the top level”.

“By pretending to act on small fish, the Chief Minister is involved in a cover-up exercise, but the big crocodiles are far from being caught. One of the accuseds Suresh Dhaka is the master of many big crocodiles, that’s why the SOG is not catching him. But now ED will expose the culprits completely”, Meena warned.