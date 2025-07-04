ED Conducts Raids on Former MLA Amba Prasad, Associates in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a coordinated crackdown in Jharkhand, conducting raids at the residences and premises of former Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad, her father and former state minister Yogendra Sahu, and several close associates. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case allegedly linked to illegal mining and transport of coal and sand.

Sources said the operation began around 6 am and covered nearly eight locations spread across Ranchi and Hazaribagh districts. Central paramilitary forces secured all locations while ED teams, each comprising 8 to 10 officials, carried out extensive searches.

Premises belonging to Amba Prasad’s chartered accountant, Badal Goyal, aides Mantu Soni and Pancham Kumar, and businessman Manoj Dangi in Barkagaon were also raided. The action is reportedly related to financial irregularities in a transport company allegedly used to launder illicit mining proceeds.

ED officials seized mobile phones of individuals present during the raids and are examining financial documents, property records, and electronic data. The searches were still underway at the time of filing this report.

This is not the first time Amba Prasad and her family have come under ED scrutiny. In a previous round of action, the agency had issued summons to Prasad, her father Yogendra Sahu, her brother, and mother Nirmala Devi, directing them to appear at the ED’s Ranchi zonal office for questioning.