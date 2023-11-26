‘ED cases on him as well’: On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘BJP-BRS alliance’ charge, K Kavitha’s comeback

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Telangana’s incumbent Chief Minister KCR’s party is in an alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kavitha said that the Gandhi family has always betrayed the people of Telangana and whatever Rahul Gandhi is saying here is a lie.

“Rahul Gandhi is our guest. He comes here, eats biryani, eats paan. The Gandhi family has always betrayed the people of Telangana. They just want to accuse KCR. People of Telangana are not liking it. Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) is saying is a lie…,” she said.

The BRS leader said that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Grand mother of Rahul Gandhi) needed people of Telangana (then Andhra Pradesh), they helped her but in return, the Gandhi family betrayed them.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Kavitha said, “Rahul Gandhi is saying that ED has not arrested me and that is why BRS is with the BJP. But then there ED cases against Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi and then have also not been arrested by the BJP. So, do I say Congress and BJP are also together?”

The Congress and the BRS are locked in an intense political battle in Telangana where elections for 119-member legislative assembly will be held on Thursday, November 30.

There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BRS with the BJP also putting a challenge to both parties on several seats.

The Congress is hoping to win the state it created in 2014 but has not governed so far. If BRS wins, KCR would be the only South Indian leader to win three consecutive terms.

The results of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be declared on December 3.