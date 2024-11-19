ED arrests two in illegal mining case from Himachal Pradesh

The Directorate of Enforcement ( ED ) arrested two persons, Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman, on Monday in an illegal mining case pertaining to the Beas River, Himachal Pradesh , and Yamuna River, Saharanpur (UP).

A spokesperson of the ED said in a press statement on Tuesday that both the accused were produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

The ED had received formal complaints and intelligence inputs alleging illegal sand and mineral mining operations on the river bed of the Beas River by several mining mafias including Gian Chand and Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of hundreds of Crore have been generated through these illegal mining operations, said the spokesperson.

“ ED initiated an investigation on the basis of six FIRs registered by different police stations in the districts of Kangra and Una in Himachal Pradesh relating to illegal mining . As per the FIRs, it has been alleged that illegal mining activities are taking place on government land, and tippers, porcelain, JCBs, and tractors are actively engaged in illegal mining in Una and Kangra Districts of Himachal Pradesh . These vehicles were involved in illegally extracting minerals and consequently unlawfully transporting these minerals to stone crushers by overloaded vehicles,” said the spokesperson.

Another FIR dated 1 November 2024 has also been registered by Behat Police Station, Saharanpur against Gian Chand and others under sections of IPC, 1860, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957 (as amended). To conduct the comprehensive investigation, another FIR of UP Police has also been taken into the ambit of investigation in this case , he revealed.

During the course of the investigation, 12 searches have been conducted on the premises of several mining mafias including Gian Chand and his associates in Himachal Pradesh and Saharanpur and statements of several persons have been recorded by the ED .

“On scrutiny of incriminating material seized, it is found that Gian Chand and his associates are involved in illegal mining operations ranging from Beas River to Yamuna River. POC generated from the illegal mining have been used in purchasing immovable properties and mining machinery like trucks, tippers, JCBs, crushers,” he said.

Further investigation is under progress, he added.