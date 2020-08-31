Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Tahir Hussain, who was the prime accused of the Delhi riots, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

ED has arrested Hussain under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and has secured 6 days custodial remand from the Ld. ASG, Karkardooma Court, Delhi, officials told.

He has been arrested in connection with ongoing PMLA investigation into his role in money laundering and funding of anti-CAA protests and organizing riots in North-East Delhi, ED said.

Earlier in the day, Tahir was brought by the ED for questioning from Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi riots.

As per the reports, Tahir Hussain was taken to the agency’s headquarters in south Delhi’s Khan Market area for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

In March, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of murder of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer during the riots in Northeast Delhi.

The AAP councillor, accused of murder, rioting and arson, had arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court to surrender.

Tahir Hussain was suspended from the primary membership of AAP last week for his alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 48 people dead and around 200 injured.

The family of IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing.

As allegations piled up, Hussain also put out video statements claiming his innocence.

Tahir Hussain had claimed that he too was a victim of the violence that broke out in several parts of northeast Delhi after clashes between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).