ECRICC-Odisha emerges as top performer in government sector at Seafood Expo Bharat 2025

The Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) Project in Odisha has been awarded the First Prize in the Government Sector at the prestigious Seafood Expo Bharat 2025 (SEB-25), which concluded at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai on Thursday.

This recognition highlights ECRICC Odisha’s outstanding efforts in promoting climate-resilient aquaculture and inclusive community-based development.

Organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, SEB-25 is one of the country’s largest platforms for stakeholders across the fisheries and aquaculture value chain. The ECRICC Project is implemented nationally by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), with support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and in Odisha by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha.

The project promotes ecosystem-based adaptation and climate-resilient livelihoods in coastal communities. Odisha, as one of the key implementing states, is pioneering scientific mud crab farming, ornamental fisheries, and sustainable aquaculture practices—strengthened by empowered local institutions and climate champions. This initiative supports the Government of Odisha’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and contributes towards building a Vikshit Odisha by 2036, aligning with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

ECRICC Odisha showcased its achievements through a dedicated stall and actively participated in technical sessions covering seafood trade, shrimp aquaculture, value addition, and more. A major attraction was the live demonstration of pond-based mud crab farming, which drew enthusiastic responses from visitors. The stall also featured multimedia displays and compelling transformation stories—particularly those led by women and marginalised communities—highlighting the project’s inclusive and people-centred approach.

A 14-member delegation from Odisha—including SPMU and DPMU officials, climate champions, and beneficiary crab farmers—represented the state. Their participation enabled knowledge exchange, partnership building, and exploration of new avenues to scale community-based aquaculture.

Notable dignitaries who visited the ECRICC Odisha stall included the Secretary of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), the Counsellor of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food from the Embassy of Spain (New Delhi), and the CEO of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. These engagements provided a platform to showcase Odisha’s progress in climate-resilient aquaculture and to advocate for broader collaboration.

With over 3,000 national and international delegates attending, ECRICC Odisha’s award-winning presence at SEB-25 significantly enhanced the project’s visibility and opened up exciting possibilities for technical collaboration, policy engagement, and investment in coastal ecosystem restoration.