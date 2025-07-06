ECoR warns against risky stunt videos on railway tracks

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a sustained awareness drive against the dangerous and unlawful practice of making social media reels or stunt videos on railway tracks, which pose severe risks to life and safety.

A recent video clip that went viral on social media showed a man lying on the concrete sleepers of a railway track while a train passed over it. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) team, led by the Inspector of RPF (IPF) at Balangir, took immediate action by rushing to Purnapani Station and alerting the local Baunsuni Police Station.

Advertisement

A joint inquiry conducted by the RPF, local police, and villagers led to the identification of the children involved, who were from a village near Purnapani. It was found that a 12-year-old boy, a resident of a village under the Baunsuni police station in Boudh district, had gone to the railway track on 29 June along with his friend. There, he performed life-threatening stunts by lying on the track, while his friend, aged about 15, recorded the video.

Advertisement

Accompanied by villagers, parents, and guardians of the children, the RPF team visited the incident spot located between the Purnapani and Jharmunda Railway Stations. After the necessary formalities, the children, along with their parents and guardians, were taken to the RPF Post at Balangir for legal action.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the minors under Sections 153, 145(b), and 147 of the Railways Act, 1989.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act), under the supervision of the children’s parents and guardians.

East Coast Railway reiterates that such acts are not only illegal but also extremely dangerous, with the potential to cause fatal accidents. Railway tracks are no place for stunts or social media content creation. Trespassing on tracks for entertainment endangers lives and disrupts railway operations.

The Railways has been consistently conducting safety campaigns at stations, educational institutions, and villages near railway lines, as well as through digital and print media, to raise awareness about the dangers of such activities.

The Railways appeals to all citizens, especially parents and teachers, to counsel children against such reckless acts. No amount of social media fame is worth risking one’s life and safety, a statement issued by ECoR said.