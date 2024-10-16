ECoR deploys rail grinding machines to enhance track safety

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recently deployed a 96-stone Rail Grinding Machine (RGI96-5) to enhance track safety, ECoR officials said on Wednesday.

These recently commissioned machines play a crucial role in improving ride quality, safety, and extending the lifespan of railway tracks.

The RGI96-5, one of the largest and most advanced rail grinding machines in the world, spans 165 metres with eight coaches and features 96 grinding stones (48 on each side). These stones are strategically angled to eliminate rail surface defects, smooth irregularities, and restore the rails to their optimal profile. This process not only extends the lifespan of the rails but also ensures safer and more comfortable train journeys, the rail officials said.

With the ability to operate at speeds of up to 22 kilometres per hour, the machine can efficiently cover large sections of track, reducing downtime and minimising disruption to train operations. It has already been successfully deployed in the Waltair and Sambalpur divisions and is currently improving tracks in the Khurda division in Odisha.

ECoR has also commissioned a 20-stone Special Rail Grinding Machine, which was commissioned in January 2023. This machine is specifically designed to handle intricate track elements such as switches, crossovers, and level crossings, areas that require special attention for safety and operational efficiency.

The addition of these advanced rail grinding machines underscores ECoR’s commitment to railway safety and adaptability to innovative technologies. By investing in cutting-edge track maintenance technology, ECoR ensures reliable, smoother, and safer journeys for millions of passengers across its network, the officials noted.