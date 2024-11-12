ECoR all set to enhance electrification infra for train operations

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), one of the 19 railway zones of Indian Railways with its headquarters at Bhubaneswar, is all set to enhance its electrification infrastructure with the introduction of the 2×25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) systems across several key railway sections in its jurisdiction, said an official on Wednesday.

This move aims at improving voltage regulation, facilitating smoother operations for semi-high-speed trains, and enabling the increased movement of heavily-loaded goods trains.

In line with the Railway Board’s target of achieving 3000 MT loading capacity and to support the introduction of high-speed trains, the existing 1X25 KV OHE system will be upgraded to the more robust 2X25 KV system. This upgrade is crucial to meet the increased load demands and ensure the maintenance of a proper voltage level throughout the network.

The 2X25 KV system works by distributing the voltage along the line at a higher level (50 KV) and feeding the train at 25 KV. This is achieved by providing power from Traction Substations (TSS) using 50 KV transformers, with intermediate autotransformers supplying 25 KV power to the rolling stock.

This system ensures improved voltage regulation, extending from the TSS to the farthest end of the sectioning and paralleling posts (SP). In addition to providing enhanced voltage stability, the upgraded system can support the growing traction load, ensuring the smooth running of both semi-high-speed passenger trains and heavy freight trains.

The 2X25 KV system upgrade work is being carried out by the Construction Organization of ECoR. Tenders for the execution of the system in the Cuttack-Paradeep and Cuttack-Talcher sections have already been invited, with the tender opening scheduled for December 2024. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027, the official concluded.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) is one of the 17 zones of Indian Railways, responsible for serving the major parts of Odisha, North Andhra Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh.