ECoR adds coaches in 32 trains to meet summer demand

In view of increased passenger demand during the summer season, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to temporarily augment 32 trains (16 pairs) with additional coaches this month. The move aims to ensure greater convenience and a more comfortable journey for passengers travelling across major routes within ECoR’s jurisdiction, an official said on Tuesday.

These augmentations are temporary and are being implemented only for June to accommodate the increased demand during summer vacations. The move will provide additional berths across various categories, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Chair Car, covering key destinations such as New Delhi, Howrah, Yesvantpur, Patna, Tirupati, Bengaluru, and Kirandul.

Passengers are advised to check the official website or the nearest railway enquiry counter for updated coach positions and reservation availability, the official added.

