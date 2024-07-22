Economic Survey far from ground reality: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asserted that the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday is far from the ground reality.

Reacting to the Economic Survey, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, in a post on X wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, today you were complaining about being ‘strangled for two and a half hours’ but the truth is that your government has strangled the aspirations of 140 crore Indians in 10 years.”

Notably, earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in his remarks at the beginning of the Budget Session while attacking the Opposition said, “In a democracy, there should be no place for silencing the Prime Minister for 2.5 hours, stifling his voice. It is concerning that there is no remorse or regret for such actions.”

Attacking the government , the Congress chief said, “The Economic Survey is far from the ground reality, every citizen of the country knows this. The truth is that the difference between the rich and the poor in the country is the highest in 100 years.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Economic Survey of 2023-24, released in advance of tomorrow’s Budget, must have been a difficult document for the non-biological PM’s spin doctors to produce. It does its best to present an ‘all is well’ rosy picture of the economy.”

“India is in its most precarious and difficult economic situation in many years. The Economic Survey might present a cherry-picked view of the economy, but we hope that tomorrow’s Budget faces up to the country’s realities,” he said.