ECI to organise 2-day conference of CEOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced a two-day conference with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories (UTs) at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management here, starting from March 4.

This is the first such conference to be held since Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Kumar took over as the 26th CEC on February 19.

“In a first, the CEOs have been instructed to nominate a DEO and an ERO to take part in the conference. As statutory authorities, CEOs, DEOs and EROs are important functionaries at the State, District and Assembly Constituency levels,” the ECI said in a statement.

The two-day conference offers a platform for the election officials of the States and UTs for brainstorming and mutual learning from each other’s experiences, it said.

The poll panel said on the first day of the conference, there will be discussions on key areas of modern election management including IT architecture, effective communication, enhancing social media outreach and statutory role of different functionaries in the electoral processes.

CEOs of States and UTs will present their respective action plan on thematic discussions of the previous day on March 5, it said.