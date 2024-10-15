ECI to hold byelections in Assam for 5 Assembly Constituencies on Nov 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) officially announced Tuesday that byelections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam — Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri and Sidli — will take place on November 13.

The decision comes in response to the recent Lok Sabha elections held from April 19 to May 7, during which the current legislators from these constituencies were elected to the national Parliament.

The upcoming byelections will allow voters in these areas to select new representatives for their respective Assembly seats.

Following the voting on November 13, the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. This electoral event is crucial as it will impact the political landscape in Assam, particularly given the changing dynamics following the Lok Sabha elections.

Political parties in the state are gearing up for the byelections, with candidates likely to be announced soon.

Voter engagement and mobilisation efforts will be key as each party aims to secure these important Assembly seats.

As the date approaches, the ECI is expected to release further details regarding the election process, including guidelines for campaigning and voter registration.