ECI to devise unified IT architecture to facilitate stakeholders

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that a unified IT architecture with a customised dashboard would be devised to facilitate different stakeholders.

The decision was taken during the two-day conference of CEOs of all States/UTs at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), which concluded here today.

“In line with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s vision and conviction to deploy technology to bring in system efficiencies in elections, it was decided that a unified IT architecture with a customised dashboard would be devised to facilitate different stakeholders. The single window platform would streamline input and output flow of information with role-based access,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

This will smoothen communication between the functionaries with in-built cross-verification to minimise any human error, it said.

Adopting a modern approach to capacity building, it was also decided that a capsule of animated videos will be produced for each stakeholder, comprehensively covering all aspects of elections related to them. These animated videos will be a handy way for each stakeholder for self-paced continuous learning.

On the last day of the conference, the CEC, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reviewed the actionable points presented by each CEO for the timely delivery of key deliverables. Each CEO has been assigned a distinct stakeholder.

Kumar reiterated that all officials should work as per the existing constitutional and legal framework, including the RP Act 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Elector Rules 1960, the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

“The sessions also signaled a renewed energy to be channeled into strengthening communication at CEO and DEO level for quick response to misinformation and local issues within their domain. The CEOs also discussed the need to enhance reach on social media for continuous engagement with voters in the fast-evolving media landscape,” the ECI said.