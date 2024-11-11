ECI rejects Derek O’Brien’s allegation of inaction on TMC complaints

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien’s allegation of inaction and delayed response to two complaints submitted to it ahead of the by-elections to six Assembly seats in West Bengal.

A delegation of the TMC, comprising O’Brien and Sushmita Dev, submitted the complaints to the ECI on November 9 against Union Minister and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged derogatory remark against the state police and against the Central forces for allegedly engaging in illegal activities at the behest of West Bengal BJP leaders.

In its letter issued to the TMC leader, the ECI acknowledged that his (Obrien’s) request seeking an appointment for the TMC delegation to discuss issues related to the upcoming bye-elections in West Bengal was received on 8 November at 5.17 pm through an email. However, he made no mention of issues required to be discussed.

The poll panel said a reminder of this request was received through email on 9th November at 9.57 am. This too neither specified any issue nor enclosed any representation.

The ECI said while it was awaiting the representation to know the subject matter of the meeting, the delegation of the party visited its office on 9th November and handed over two representations at 2.57 pm. Responding to the complaint, the poll panel said it gave the TMC time for a personal hearing on 11th November at 3.30 p.m. via email dated 10th November at 3.20 pm.

Acting promptly on both complaints, the ECI said it directed the West Bengal CEO to first address the urgent issue regarding the deployment of the Central forces.

“The CEO convened the meeting of the State Level Force Deployment Committee, along with the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and the State CAPF Coordinator, on Sunday at 11 am itself, i.e within 20 hours of receipt of your representation at the Commission’s office in New Delhi. It was decided that each QRT, including those led by Company Commander of CAPF, will include an ASI/SI level State Police personnel,” it said.