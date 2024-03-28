ECI issues notification for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on 26th April.

The filing of nominations for the second phase of voting began with the issuing of the notification.

In the notification, the poll panel said 4th April will be the last date for filing nominations for Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ECI’s notification, 5th April is the last date for scrutiny of nominations for Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and 6th April for Jammu and Kashmir.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir is 8th April.

As per the poll panel, the voting in 88 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across these States/ Union Territories along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) will take place on 26th April.

Of the 88 Lok Sabha seats — 20 in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, five seats each in Bihar and Assam, three in Chhattisgarh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in West Bengal , one each in Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir — will go to the polls in the second phase.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.