ECI issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal over his water supply remarks

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notice to former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the wake of complaints filed by the BJP and Congress over his remarks on “poisoning” of Delhi’s water supply.

The poll panel has asked Kejriwal to furnish his response by 8 pm on January 29 (Wednesday).

In its notice to the AAP convener, the EC said it received complaints against him from the BJP and Congress for making allegations regarding poisoning of river Yamuna in Delhi.

The Commission said it also perused the report of Delhi Jal Board which does not mention any poisoning in Yamuna.

“Consequently, there is no mention in the report that engineers of Delhi Jal Board have stopped the poisoned waters at the Delhi border itself, before it could poison Yamuna. The Commission is also in receipt of a joint letter from Chief Minister Delhi and Chief Minister, Punjab alleging deliberate act of water terrorism by this sudden and sharp increase in the Ammonia content in the water being released by Haryana into Yamuna which is alleged to have rendered the water untreatable,” it said.

The poll panel said additionally, another letter was received from Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday explaining the incapability of Delhi Water treatment plants due to increased level of Ammonia and thereby leading to water shortage as well as public health crises.

The Commission said it has asked for a report from the Haryana government.

As regards the allegations of poisoning, it is expected that there must be a factual foundation to the allegations, it said.

“The matter is being examined by the Commission in the light of provisions of MCC and relevant provisions of law. Therefore, you are called upon to furnish your response on the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 20.00 hours on 29th January so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate,” said the ECI.