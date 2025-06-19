ECI implements innovative measures in bye-polls, paves way for Bihar assembly elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has successfully implemented several new initiatives during the recent bye-polls to five Assembly constituencies. These include a mobile deposit facility for voters, an upgraded Voter Turnout sharing process, and 100% webcasting of polling stations.

Voting for bye-election to five assembly constituencies of Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal were held on Thursday.

Constituencies included Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

“The successful implementation of these measures in the bye-polls paves the way for full introduction of all these measures in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections,” the poll panel said in a release.

These initiatives aim to enhance the voting experience and ensure the transparency and efficiency of the electoral process.