ECI conducting nationwide all-party meetings to resolve polling issues

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the country are holding all-party meetings to address any pending polling booth-level issues in their respective Assembly Constituencies (ACs).

The poll panel stated that all 788 District Election Officers (DEOs) and 36 Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across the 28 states and eight Union Territories (UTs) have been instructed to conduct these meetings.

Advertisement

The objective is to resolve outstanding issues at district and State/UT levels within the legal framework of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, and other relevant manuals, guidelines, and instructions issued by the ECI.

Advertisement

“These meetings have already commenced with active participation from national and state-level political parties. The process is scheduled to be completed across all ACs, districts, and states/UTs by March 31,” the ECI stated.

This initiative aligns with the directives of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, issued during the conference of CEOs from all states and UTs held earlier this month in the national capital.

The ECI emphasized the critical role of political parties and their authorized representatives—such as Booth Level Agents (BLAs), polling agents, counting agents, and election agents—in various electoral processes, including the conduct of elections.

Political parties have welcomed this grassroots-level engagement, actively participating in meetings across ACs, districts, and States/UTs.

The ECI has also urged all national and state political parties to take advantage of this proactive initiative to resolve pending electoral issues in a time-bound manner.