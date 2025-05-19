ECI begins training prog for BLO supervisors from Jharkhand

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday inaugurated a two-day capacity-building programme for frontline election functionaries from Jharkhand at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

The participants, numbering 402, include DEOs, EROs, BLOs and BLO Supervisors. Over the past three months, ECI has trained over 3000 such participants from across the country at IIIDEM.

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar commended the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during enrolment of electors. He also exhorted the participants, who will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals under Sections 24(a) and 24(b) of RP Act 1950 to make the electors aware of these provisions.

It may be recalled that the first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls can be made with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT respectively. No appeals were filed from Jharkhand after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise as of 6th-10th of January 2025.

Playing a key role in ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls, the participants are being trained to function strictly as per the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

The curriculum of the programme includes interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8.

Additionally, they will receive practical training on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and the IT tools. The trainees will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including the conduct of mock polls.