ECI appoints 15 special observers for poll bound states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed 15 special observers for the five states going on poll and gave them a detailed briefing about the status of poll going states.

The Special Observers would be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery in their assigned States and ensure that stringent, effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through CVigil, voter helpline, said a senior officer of the Election Commission of India.

“These officers will oversee the entire poll processes as eyes and ears of the Commission on the ground to ensure free, fair and voter friendly elections,” the officer said.

The Commission told the newly appointed special observers to objectively assess the poll preparedness, identify the critical gaps and guide the electoral machinery in the field to ensure impartial, inducement free, peaceful and Covid safe elections.

The EC also told the observers to be extra vigilant and be in touch with the Commission on a real time basis throughout the entire election process and immediately bring to the notice of the Commission any corrective measures required, the officer said.