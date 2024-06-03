EC to start process of J&K Assembly polls soon: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the Election Commission would very soon start the process of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to people’s participation in the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the CEC at a press conference said, “Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest turnout in the last four decades (in Lok Sabha polls).”

“Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58.58 per cent turnout. In the valley, the turnout was recorded at 51.05 per cent. We understand that people are ready to democratically decide their future and we salute all of them,” he said.

Advertisement

In response to a question about Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said, “We will very soon start the process of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgment in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier, the ECI said that the significant participation in the elections is a testament to the robust democratic spirit and civic engagement of the people in the region.

The active participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general elections is a huge positive for upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory, it said.

It may be mentioned that as part of awareness and outreach, a wide range of activities were organised as part of SVEEP on the field in Jammu and Kashmir for the General Elections. Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir organised adventure sports events, symposiums, awareness rallies, nukkad natak and numerous other events to propagate the message of voting.