EC should ban Prime Minister’s poll campaign in Karnataka: Gehlot

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on ‘Bajrangbali’ is creating communal tension, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tonight demanded that the Election Commission should ban the PM’s poll campaign in Karnataka.

PM Modi is openly taking the name of Bajrangbali. Religious frenzy and controversy are being created in Karnataka elections. A ban on him is needed. This is the need of the hour, Gehlot told an official press conference at his residence.

Whether the Congress will ensure any action against Bajrang Dal in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “There can be any organisation after the name of the God like Ram, Vishnu, Bajrangbali. The important thing is to notice its role and working in the society.”

Replying to a question, the CM said the Bajrangbali propaganda raised by the PM and the BJP would not be an ‘election issue in Karnataka’ and the BJP had failed to polarise voters on such religious issues.