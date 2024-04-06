EC serves notice to ruling BJP in Assam for violation of MCC

The Election Commission has served notice to the ruling BJP in Assam for allegedly violating the model code of conduct following complaints filed by the CPI (M).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued a show cause notice to the BJP, asking for an explanation from the state president by April 10.

The CPI(M) alleged in their complaint that the BJP is breaching the MCC by conducting a socio-economic survey across the state and including new beneficiaries under various direct benefit transfer welfare schemes.

Advertisement

They further claim that the party distributed forms for this survey, promising to expand the ‘Orunodoi’ cash DBT transfer scheme of the ruling BJP government.

In response, the CEO’s office has stated that such actions are a violation of the MCC.

It stated that during MCC period, general electoral promises are permissible, The distribution of forms and data collection for specific surveys is prohibited which is akin to electoral inducement.

Additionally, the Congress has also lodged a written complaint with the CEO’s office, echoing concerns about the BJP’s actions regarding the socio-economic survey and the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme.