EC reviews preparedness for Haryana Assembly elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Eelection Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, reviewed the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, and asked the concerned officials to ensure a level playing field for free and fair elections.

An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by Kumar, during its two-day visit to the poll-bound state, conducted a detailed and comprehensive review of the poll preparedness in the state at Chandigarh.

The term of Haryana Assembly is due to expire on 3 November and elections are scheduled for 90 Assembly constituencies in the State.

During the two-day visit of the poll panel delegation, representatives of national and state political parties namely Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)came to meet them, the EC said in a communique’ here on Tuesday.

Among the issues raised by political parties included to conduct free and fair elections with strict action against misuse of “government machinery”, deployment of adequate central forces in sensitive polling stations and providing advance intimation to political parties and candidates when polling teams visits electors for home voting, it said.

A few parties also requested an increase in the expenditure limit for candidates in assembly elections, it added.

The Commission assured the representatives that it has taken cognizance of suggestions and concerns of the political parties and it is committed to conduct free, fair, participative, inclusive, peaceful and inducement free elections in the state.

Political parties were encouraged to actively engage in the ongoing second Special Summary Revision process to update the electoral rolls ahead of the elections.

For the first time in State Assembly elections in Haryana, senior citizens over 85+ years and PwDs with 40 per cent benchmark disability will be provided an option to vote from the comfort of their homes, the poll panel said, adding home voting facility is optional.

If an elector is willing to visit the polling station physically to cast their vote, necessary assistance will be provided at the polling station, it said.

The EC delegation also held detailed review with DEOs/SPs/Divisional Commissioner’s/IGs on every aspect of election planning and conduct including electoral rolls, EVM management, logistics, polling station rationalisation and infrastructure, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities.

They also discussed the administrative, logistics, Law & Order and election related arrangements with the Chief Electoral Officer and State Police Nodal Officer. Prior to the detailed review with DEOs and SPs, CEO Haryana gave an overview on all aspects of election management including the ongoing 2nd Special Summary revision of Electoral Rolls in the state with respect to 1st July as the qualifying date.

The final electoral roll will be published on 27 August 2024, a copy of which will be provided to all recognized parties free of cost.

The Commission also held a meeting with the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) to review the overall poll preparedness and law and order matters.

Regarding the concerns raised by political parties on “misuse” of government machinery during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period, the Commission directed all DEOs, SPs, state administration to act with complete impartiality and ensure a level playing field for free and fair elections.

On Tuesday, during the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state Enforcement agencies, the poll panel underscored its focus for an inducement-free elections.

Without mincing words, the Commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections