EC reviews preparedness for 3rd phase of LS polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for the third phase of Lok Sabha (LS) elections, scheduled to be held on 7th May.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners– Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu held a meeting with 265 Observers.

“The Election Commission today reviewed preparedness for Phase 3 of General Elections 2024 with the 265 Observers deployed for monitoring the Phase. This includes Special, General, Police and Expenditure Observers,” the ECI wrote in a post on X.

In the third phase, polling will be held in 94parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 States and Union Territories (UTS).

The States and UTs included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Voting for the first phase was held on 19th April and second phase on 26th April. In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 percent and 66.71 percent in the second phase.