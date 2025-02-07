EC denies Kejriwal’s claim on Form 17C, CEO Delhi office too responds

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal leveled fresh allegations against the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, claiming that the poll panel has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly constituency, despite multiple requests.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Kejriwal stated that his party has created a website where it claims to have uploaded all Form 17C records for every assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Kejriwal asserted that this form contains comprehensive details of votes polled at each booth.

Advertisement

“The data of every assembly and every booth will be presented in a tabulated format throughout the day so that every voter can access this information. This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but unfortunately, they are refusing to do so,” he said.

However, in response to Kejriwal’s claims, the CEO Delhi Office clarified, stating, “As per Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, all Presiding Officers furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every Polling Agent present at the polling station on the day of polling, 5 February 2025.”

Replying to Kejriwal’s post on X, the CEO Delhi Office emphasized, “The rule has been complied with in letter and spirit at every polling station in the ongoing Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.”

Responding to another user’s query on X, the CEO Delhi Office stated that voter turnout data is already available in the public domain and can be accessed through the ECI Voter Turnout App. A link to the app was also provided for those interested.