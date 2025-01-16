EC calls for responsible use of AI in campaigning

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued an advisory to the political parties calling for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaigning and labeling of AI/synthetically generated content.

The advisory of the poll panel comes ahead of the single phase Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 5.

Advertisement

In its advisory addressed to all the national and regional parties, EC’s Joint Director Anuj Chandak said in recent years, advances in AI have enabled the creation of highly convincing synthetic content, including images, video and. audio.

Advertisement

He underlined that with the increasing use of AI technologies in political campaigning, it is essential to maintain transparency and accountability as the AI-generated content including images, videos and audio has the potential to influence voter opinion and trust.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chandak informed that during general elections, the EC issued guidelines regarding responsible and ethical use of social media platforms.

He said the guidelines sought to curb the possibility of disturbing the level playing field by the political parties and their representatives by using deep fakes, AI-generated distorted content and ensure strict avoidance of any wrongful use of the same by political parties and their representatives during Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period in the general elections.

“However, now considering the deepening influence of AI generated/synthetic content in shaping public opinion, the EC advises all political parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners to also take necessary measures for prominent labeling of AI-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms and other media platforms,” the poll panel official said.

The Joint Director said prominent and easily discernible labeling of AI-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters.

“Clearly label any image, video, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as AI-generated / digitally enhanced/ synthetic content,” said the advisory issued by Chandak.

Include disclaimers in campaign advertisements or promotional content disseminated online or at other platforms, wherever synthetic content is utilised, it said.

All political parties are urged to adhere to the advisory to ensure fair, transparent and responsible use of emerging technologies in election campaigning, it added.