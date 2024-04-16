EC bars Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over Hema Malini remarks

The Election Commission on Tuesday banned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours in the Lok Sabha election over his objectionable remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

The poll panel’s action against Surjewala came days after it received a reply from him in response to a show-cause notice to him following a complaint from the BJP alleging that he had passed some derogatory remarks against the BJP parliamentarian.

The BJP alleged that he made “sexist, vulgar and unethical public utterances against the dignity of BJP MP Hema Malini while campaigning in Haryana which are violative of the provisions and Model Code of Conduct (MCC)”.

In its order issued on Tuesday, the ECI said, “A reply dated 11th April was received from Randeep Singh Surjewala in response to the Commission’s notice wherein he has inter alia, claimed that the video cited by the complainant allegedly containing utterances (objectionable) was a doctored video.”

“The Commission is in receipt of the report of DEO Kaithal wherein it is stated that objectionable utterances were made during a speech given by Randeep Singh Surjewala on 31st March at Faral village of Pundri assembly constituency in the Kaithal district (in Haryana) and the entire speech was videogarphed by the video surveillance team deployed by DEO,” it said.

To confirm the veracity of the allegation about the remarks being made in the speech, the poll panel said it also examined the video of the speech submitted by DEO-Kaithal and is convinced that he has made the said statement and thus violated the aforesaid provisions of MCC.

The ECI said it strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands him for the said misconduct.

“The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 06:00 pm on 16th April (Tuesday),” it added.