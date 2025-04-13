Eastern India’s first Govt-run skin bank to come up at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

The Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has decided to establish Eastern India’s first government-run Skin Bank at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

Union Minister of Health Jagat Prakash Nadda announced this yesterday while inaugurating the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory at the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“Eastern India’s first government-run Skin Bank will be set up at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This crucial facility will collect skin from donors within six hours of death and provide lifesaving skin grafts for acute burn patients, eliminating the current dependency on centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru”, Minister Nadda said.

Skin banks provide facilities by which skin from deceased donors is collected, processed, and stored for use in grafting to treat patients with extensive burns, skin ulcers, or other conditions

“This will not only improve survival outcomes but also significantly enhance the quality of life for patients in Odisha and neighbouring states,” added Nadda.