# India

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

ANI | New Delhi | November 7, 2023 10:15 am

Representation image [Photo: IANS]

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said in a post on X.

