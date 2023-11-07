Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bay of Bengal

Quake jolts Nepal again, tremors felt in Delhi too
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal," the Centre's post read on X.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said in a post on X.
Advertisement
Advertisement