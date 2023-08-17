Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for 2-day visit to Ladakh today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh starting from Thursday, according to the…
ANI | New Delhi | August 17, 2023 7:24 am
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri early hours of Thursday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS said.
However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.
