# India

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

ANI | New Delhi | August 17, 2023 7:24 am

Earthquake, Afghanistan

Representation image [Photo: IANS]

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri early hours of Thursday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS said.
However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts