Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi

Afghanistan Earthquake: Death toll crosses 2000, several villages completely destroyed
At least a dozen villages in Zinda Jan and Ghoryan districts have been completely destroyed in one of the deadliest earthquake to hit Afghanistan in decades.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.
The tremors were felt around 4.07 pm and the quake’s depth was at 10 km, it said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 16:07:46 IST, Lat: 25.78 & Long: 92.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India,” the National Center for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).
Further information is awaited.
Last week, a quake of magnitude 5.2 struck the northeastern state’s North Garo Hills district.
