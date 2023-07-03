Follow Us:

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | New Delhi | July 3, 2023 3:32 pm

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Myanmar

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 03-07-2023, 11:35:36 IST, Lat: 32.31 and Long: 76.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.
Earlier on June 30, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

