EAM Jaishankar calls Chevening Scholars “great advocates of India-UK ties”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chevening Scholars from India along with UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy during the EAM’s official visit to the country.

EAM Jaishankar shared the details of the meeting in a post on X. He said that the Chevening Scholars are “great advocates of the India-UK ties.

“Great to meet Chevening Scholars from India along with FS @DavidLammy this evening. A vivid expression of our talent and people-to-people exchanges, they surely are great advocates of India-UK ties”, the EAM wrote on X.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships and fellowships programme that offers the opportunity to study at a UK university.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed advancing bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Upon meeting UK’s PM Keir Starmer, in a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer at @10DowningStreet today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared UK’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict.”

In another post on X, the EAM shared his meeting with the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, where he thanked him for the welcome and expressed optimism for the meeting.

“Thank you FS @DavidLammy for this extremely warm welcome at the Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions”, the EAM wrote on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar held meetings with the Home Secretary and the Secretary of State for the Department of Business and Trade of the UK.

Upon meeting Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle “trafficking and extremism”.

In his meeting with the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, Jaishankar highlighted that discussions were held on the progress in the free trade agreement talks between India and the UK.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs statement, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland till March 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

In Ireland, Jaishankar will meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of Indian community. Jaishankar will visit Ireland on March 6 and 7.

EAM’s visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland, the statement said.