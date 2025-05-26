EAM briefs Parl on Op Sindoor; claptraps Cong’s tipping off Pak charges

The Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament for the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday discussed Operation Sindoor and India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed #OpSindoor and India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post shared on his ministry’s WhatsApp channel.

The government informed the members that Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a retaliatory military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. During the operation, the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to sources, the issue of Jaishankar’s supposed tipping off Pakistan about Operation Sindoor had come up during the meeting to which the government side clarified that there was no truth in it as there was “absolutely no conversation” between India and Pakistan in any manner other than DGMO level, and that too happened only after the strikes.

Responding to the Congress MPs’ queries about the tipping off allegation, the EAM called the accusations against him as “dishonest and a misrepresentation of events.”

On the question of US president Donald Trump’s persistent claim of having brokered India-Pakistan ceasefire, the government explained that the US and other countries who were encouraging India to talk to Pakistan were categorically told that terror and talks cannot go together.

The government side also highlighted the diplomatic initiatives of dispatching multi-party delegations on global outreach trips with a brief to further expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and foster international solidarity against terror.

The government has formed seven multi-party delegations to carry India’s strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The government explained that barring Turkiye, Azerbaijan and China, the international community backed India as it agreed India’s strikes were a fight against terror.

Jaishankar also highlighted the recent statement made by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul while addressing a joint briefing in Berlin on May 23 that “India had every right to defend itself against terrorism”.

On the Indus Water Treaty, the government clarified that the treaty is in abeyance and MPs would be briefed on future decisions in this regard.

During the meeting, the EAM appealed for national unity in keeping with the spirit of the conversations that the parliamentary delegations were having in various country capitals.