EAC-PM report: Naveen Patnaik credits inclusive policies for Odisha’s economic surge during his tenure

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik has expressed his satisfaction over Odisha’s economic progress between 2000-2024, as highlighted in the recent Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Working Paper.

Patnaik, who served as the state’s CM during the period under review, credited inclusive policies and prudent economic management for the state’s achievements.



According to the report, Odisha’s relative per-capita income witnessed a significant rise from 55.8 per cent in 2000-01 to 88.5 per cent in 2023-24.

Additionally, Odisha’s share in the country’s GDP grew from 2.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent over the same period.

“Glad to know that our inclusive policies and prudent economic management have helped #Odisha increase its relative per-capita income from 55.8% in 2000-01 to 88.5% in 2023-24 and boost the state’s share in the country’s GDP from 2.3% to 2.8% during the period. Happy to know that the Economic Advisory Council to the PM Working Paper (EAC-PM) has praised Odisha for registering substantial progress during this period,” Patnaik said in a post on ‘X’.

The former CM’s leadership during this time has been credited with the transformation of Odisha’s economy, bringing the state closer to the national average in terms of per-capita income.