E scooter catches fire while being charged: 11-yr girl dead; house, vehicles burnt in MP

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl was burnt to death after an E-Scooter caught fire during charging and the blaze engulfed the house and some other vehicles parked nearby in a colony in the Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh early Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the P&T Colony in Laxmanpura area of Ratlam at around 3 AM. The E-Scooter was being charged outside the house of Bhagwati Maurya.

Advertisement

The family slept after putting the scooter on charging at around 11 pm. However, there was a blast in the battery at around 3 AM and the E-Scooter caught fire. The blaze soon spread inside Maurya’s house and it also engulfed some other two-wheelers parked near the E-Scooty.

Advertisement

Bhagwati Maurya’s married daughter Sonali Chaudhary was visiting her parents and she had come from Baroda along with her two daughters and they were also sleeping in the house when the incident occurred.

Sonali’s daughters, Antara (11) and Lavanya (12) suffered burn injuries along with their grandfather Bhagwati (67) in the incident.

Antara died after suffering critical burn wounds while Lavanya and Bhagwati were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The E-Scooter was also completely reduced to ashes.

Sources said Sonali and her daughters were to return to Baroda today morning but the tragedy struck just some hours before their departure.