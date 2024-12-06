E-SATVIC, E-SMARVIC: Game-changing solutions for high-altitude vehicles

A team of Indian Army officers has developed innovative ignition devices to ensure vehicles remain operational in extreme high-altitude conditions. These devices, E-SATVIC (Smart Automatic Time-based Vehicle Ignition Controller) and E-SMARVIC (Smart Mobile and Remote-based Vehicle Ignition Controller), were co-created by Col Pradeep Singh Timar, Major Jayaraman C, and Naib Subedar R K Rai.

These have been successfully tested in the harsh temperatures of Ladakh, where conditions drop to as low as -15°C.

The devices were on display during Inno-Yoddha, an Idea and Innovation Competition and Seminar organized by the Indian Army’s Design Bureau, here.

Major Jayaraman, speaking to The Statesman, explained that the idea stemmed from the necessity to manually start vehicles several times during the night to prevent fuel from freezing and maintain functionality. This labor-intensive process disrupted soldiers’ rest and operational efficiency.

“The jawans are tasked with starting the vehicles every 2-3 hours during the night for about 20-30 minutes. This ensures the fuel doesn’t freeze and the vehicles remain ready for the next day. However, this causes significant discomfort and loss of sleep for soldiers, who must still report for duty the following day. These devices aim to automate the process with minimal human intervention,” he said.

E-SATVIC operates on a time circuit to start and stop the ignition, while E-SMARVIC allows control via mobile or remote, even in areas without network connectivity. Both devices are designed to handle temperatures as low as -40°C and are slated for broader implementation across the Indian Army’s northern border deployments.

“These devices will significantly enhance operational readiness and reduce the burden on soldiers in high-altitude, cold regions. Following successful testing, mass deployment will commence shortly,” Major Jayaraman added.