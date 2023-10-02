E-auction of gifts, mementos received by PM

The Ministry of Culture on Monday announced an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the fifth such e-auction since January 2019.

Briefing media, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said the e-auction features an exceptional collection of artefacts representing India’s rich heritage.

The e-auction began on Monday and will continue till 31st October at https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

Advertisement

The Minister said that in the last four editions, over 7000 items were put on e-auction and this time there are 912 items more for the e-auction.

She said that this flagship initiative of the Union Government is dedicated to preserving and restoring India’s national river, the Ganga, and enhancing its delicate ecosystem.

The funds generated through this auction will contribute to this noble cause, reinforcing the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding this invaluable national asset.

The Minister said the varied collection of mementos available for e-auction showcases a vivid array of traditional art forms, offering a dynamic spectrum that includes paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and enchanting folk and tribal artefacts.

Some of these items are conventionally bestowed as symbols of honour and reverence, including traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgear, and ceremonial swords.

The standout artefacts of this e-auction encompass replicas of architectural wonders like the Modhera Sun Temple and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh.

Noteworthy pieces such as Chamba Rumal, Pattachitra, Dhokra Art, Gond Art, and Madhubani Art reflect enduring and profound cultural essence, encapsulating both tangible and intangible facets of India’s diverse communities.

Consistent with past editions, the proceeds from this e-auction will contribute specifically to the Namami Gange Programme.

The general public can participate in the e-auction by logging on/ registering on this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/