During pandemic, one boy from UP went to Italy and the other one to England: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that during COVID-19 crisis, when the country was in trouble, members of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were missing. “Among the two boys (Akhilesh and Rahul), one fled to England while the other went to Italy,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Sakhopar in favour of party candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey from Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat, the Chief Minister said: “During the rule of Congress and SP, the poor and Musahar community was starving to death, and at that time, we all protested to fight for their rights. Today, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, we have provided each Musahar family with a house, a land lease, and a ration card.”

He stated that under PM Modi’s guidance and JP Nadda’s leadership, the BJP has become the world’s largest political party. For the BJP, the nation comes first. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi gave party workers the slogan ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’.

Under PM Modi’s tenure, free testing, treatment, vaccines, and free rations to 80 crore people were provided. In contrast, during the SP and Congress regimes, this same ration was consumed by corrupt people sitting in authoritative positions, he said.

Yogi said, “In the past 10 years, the respect for the country has increased worldwide, our borders are secure, and terrorism and Naxalism have been controlled. Now, if a firecracker explodes loudly, Pakistan starts explaining. They know not to mess with India because India won’t spare them.”

He elaborated that during the decisive battle against encephalitis, JP Nadda served as the Health Minister of the nation and generously offered unlimited funding. The concept of establishing a medical college in Kushinagar was once merely a dream. However, today, this medical college is well on its way to completion.”

“Previously, when one arrived here, it was uncertain whether there was a proper road or just potholes. In the past, cars moved at the speed of a cart, but today, vehicles move like bullet trains,” added CM Yogi.

Underscoring the significant developmental initiatives underway in the nation, Yogi emphasized the construction of highways, expressways, railways, and institutions of higher education. Robust arrangements for flood protection have been made in this region.

PM Modi has initiated the construction of an International Tourism Centre here. If the COVID-19 crisis hadn’t occurred, Kushinagar would have shone like Thailand and Singapore, he said.

“Presently, there is only one slogan echoing across the country, ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar’. People from SP and Congress questioned how would you cross 400, and people answered by saying ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Ham Unko Layenge,” Yogi said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi has ended the 500-year wait and the construction of the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. But the people of Congress and SP say that Ram’s temple is useless. That’s why I say that this election is between ‘Ram Bhakts’ and ‘Ramdrohis’.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, “The Congress manifesto is very dangerous. The Mamata government in West Bengal had given OBC reservation to 118 Muslim castes, which was rejected by the Calcutta High Court. I.N.D.I alliance want to undermine the reservations of SC, ST, and OBC, so one must be cautious of them. They say that if they come, they will implement personal law, which means Taliban-like rule. Then daughters won’t be able to go to school, women will be kept in burqas. They will reintroduce triple talaq.”

He stated that the members of the INDIA bloc are those who sow the seeds of division in the country. They claim that if they come to power, they will food preferences to minorities. Is there any difference in the food of minorities and the majority? Their paths diverge in just one aspect. When a Muslim desires to consume beef, Hindus oppose it. The Congress is discussing promoting cow slaughter. Will you become a partner in this sin?

BJP National President JP Nadda, former Union Minister Rajya Sabha MP RPN Singh and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.